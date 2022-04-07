Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Centers in Washington State and California

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its West Coast footprint through the acquisition Blackstone Collision, a single-shop located in the Seattle Metro Area, and Len’s Auto Body, a single-shop collision center located in San Diego County. The acquisition of Len’s adds a key location in Southern California, making the Golden State the Company’s largest market based on shop count.

On April 5 CollisionWeek reported that Crash Champions acquired Artistic Auto Body, consisting of two shops in the Portland, Ore. metropolitan area.

The additions of Artistic and Blackstone represent further expansion into the Pacific Northwest market and follow