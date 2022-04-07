Catalytic Converter Thefts Skyrocket Across the Nation

According to a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the increase in catalytic converter thefts has been dramatic. In 2018, there were 1,298 catalytic converter thefts for which a claim was filed. In 2019, it was 3,389 thefts with a claim. In 2020, catalytic converter theft claims jumped massively to 14,433, a 325% increase in a single year. Though not a reporting of all catalytic converter thefts, it did provide a look at the trends of catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters contain platinum, palladium, or rhodium. In recent years the values of these precious metals have skyrocketed. As