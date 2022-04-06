Mitchell Introduces Commercial Truck Collision Repair Estimating Solution

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, introduced Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax, the company’s newest, cloud-based solution that gives U.S. and Canadian carriers and repairers the ability to complete estimates on the best-selling medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Mitchell also expanded its coverage of motorcycles, ATVs and RUVs, providing the market with an essential special lines appraisal platform.

Mitchell Cloud Estimating TruckMax features integrated aftermarket parts pricing directly from suppliers. Its detailed exploded diagrams, in-house authored procedure pages, extensive labor data and intuitive paint refinish calculations are designed to streamline the estimating process. When combined with the company’s photo-based appraisal technology, Mitchell Cloud Estimating