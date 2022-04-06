Colors on Parade Adds Franchise in Charleston S.C.

Colors on Parade, the mobile automotive paint and dent repair services franchise, announced the opening of its newest franchise unit servicing Charleston, S.C. and its surrounding counties. The new franchise is owned and operated by brothers, Ryan and Aryn Hogue.

Prior to joining the automotive paint restoration industry, Ryan and Aryn worked in their family’s landscaping business for over 20 years.

For the past year, the two brothers have been working with the Colors on Parade Charleston team to hone their skills. In March, they completed their Franchise certification training course at the corporate headquarters in Conway, S.C. and have