Classic Collision Opens New Collision Repair Center in Uvalde, Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced the opening of Classic Collision Uvalde, in Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde is 90 minutes West of San Antonio where Classic has 11 shops in the metro area.

“We are making changes to keep our employee’s and customer’s satisfaction as our top priority. This is why we made the move to open a new facility in Uvalde, Texas. We appreciate the hard work that was put into this project. Uvalde is a beautiful Texas town and we are excited to be a part of the community,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.