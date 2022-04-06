ASE Announces Additions to Testing and Technology Staff

Dave Milne to Retire as VP of Credential Testing Programs.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has named Matt Shepanek as its new vice president of credential testing programs and Rebecca Sutter as chief technology officer. In addition, ASE announced the retirement of longtime vice president of credential testing programs, Dave Milne, after a 26-year career at ASE.

“We are excited to add Matt and Rebecca to our staff,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “Both bring an impressive variety of experiences and knowledge to ASE,