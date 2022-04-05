PartsTrader Launches SurePart Instant Parts Pricing Platform

PartsTrader today launched SurePart, their new instant parts pricing platform. “SurePart’s a real game changer. Inaccurate initial estimates have been a significant cost to the industry”

SurePart allows appraisers to write more accurate estimates by providing instant market pricing and leveraging industry-leading filtering to remove invalid parts. The result is a more accurate estimate upfront, which means less time on costly supplements.

Rather than relying on outdated catalog pricing, SurePart uses actual market pricing and live inventory feeds, resulting in greater accuracy for preliminary estimates, lower severity and reduced cycle times.

“We’re already seeing strong interest in SurePart, both