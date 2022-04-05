CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / PartsTrader Launches SurePart Instant Parts Pricing Platform

PartsTrader Launches SurePart Instant Parts Pricing Platform

By Leave a Comment

PartsTrader today launched SurePart, their new instant parts pricing platform. “SurePart’s a real game changer. Inaccurate initial estimates have been a significant cost to the industry”

 

SurePart allows appraisers to write more accurate estimates by providing instant market pricing and leveraging industry-leading filtering to remove invalid parts. The result is a more accurate estimate upfront, which means less time on costly supplements.

Rather than relying on outdated catalog pricing, SurePart uses actual market pricing and live inventory feeds, resulting in greater accuracy for preliminary estimates, lower severity and reduced cycle times.

“We’re already seeing strong interest in SurePart, both

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey