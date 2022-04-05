GM and Honda Announce Collaboration to Develop Affordable Electric Vehicles

New EV series expected to go on sale in 2027 starting in North America.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Honda today announced plans to expand the two companies’ relationship to a new chapter by codeveloping a series of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) based on a new global architecture using next-generation Ultium battery technology.

The companies are working together to enable global production of millions of EVs starting in 2027, including compact crossover vehicles, leveraging the two companies’ technology, design and sourcing strategies. The companies will also work toward standardizing equipment and processes to achieve world-class quality, higher throughput and greater