Crash Champions Enters Portland, Oregon Market with Acquisition

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has entered the Portland, Ore. market through the acquisition of two Artistic Auto Body locations comprising over 75,000 sq. ft, located at 7585 SW Hunziker St. in Tigard, and 27975 SW Parkway Ave. in Wilsonville.

Crash Champions logo“I am thrilled that Artistic Auto Body is joining the Crash Champions family and providing us with our entry point into the Portland Metro Area and Oregon more broadly,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Artistic’s highly accredited technicians, multiple factory certifications and state of the art electric vehicle repair center have made them one of

