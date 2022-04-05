Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Crystal Lake Automotive in Burnsville and Lakeville Minnesota. Classic Collision now operates a total of 176 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

Crystal Lake Automotive was established in 1986. In the 1990s, the company experienced several years of growth and expanded automotive service capabilities. In 2000, CLA consolidated multiple locations into a single facility in Lakeville, designed to create a pleasant environment for customers.

“We have changed our business for the better in the past and I am sure