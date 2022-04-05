CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / I-CAR Announces Accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training

I-CAR Announces Accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair(I-CAR) announced that it has been awarded accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). I-CAR is now the first organization within the collision repair industry to achieve this accreditation.

I-CAR“I-CAR’s IACET accreditation is another symbol of our commitment to top-quality industry technical education and the highest of standards for course development across our entire curriculum portfolio, further advancing I-CAR’s leadership in providing relevant, accessible collision repair education and programs,” said I-CAR President & CEO John Van Alstyne. “The rigor placed by our team behind delivery of I-CAR courses, now coupled

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey