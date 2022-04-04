CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / US Department of Transportation Sets 49 MPG Fuel Economy Standard for 2026 MY Vehicles

US Department of Transportation Sets 49 MPG Fuel Economy Standard for 2026 MY Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced new, Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards that require an industry-wide fleet average of approximately 49 mpg for passenger cars and light trucks in model year 2026, the highest fuel efficiency standards to date. The new standards will increase fuel efficiency 8% annually for model years 2024-2025 and 10% annually for model year 2026. They will also increase the estimated fleetwide average by nearly 10 miles per gallon for model year 2026, relative to model year 2021.

NHTSA logoRising fuel economy standards have been one of the factors influencing changes in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey