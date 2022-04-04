U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Declined 22% in March Compared to Last Year

First quarter ends with 3.3 million units sold. LMC Automotive cuts annual forecast to 15.3 million in U.S.

With inventories still at critically low levels, a strong 2021 base also contributed to a steep decline in Light Vehicle sales last month. March was the strongest month in 2021. US volumes fell by 22% from a year ago, to 1.25 million units, according to LMC Automotive, the automotive forecasting and market intelligence company, now part of GlobalData. Looking at the historical performance, this March was the 5th weakest on record since 2000.

Alongside this, the March annualized selling was the weakest