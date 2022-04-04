PPG Delivers 1,000th MoonWalk Automotive Refinish Mixing System

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it has completed the 1,000th installation of its PPG MoonWalk automated refinish paint mixing system. The installation at Group Perez Rumbao’s facility in Vigo, Spain, was celebrated at a special event attended by representatives of both companies.

The PPG MoonWalk system saves labor, reduces waste and transforms the refinish mixing room into a clean and safe environment, setting a new standard for the refinish market. Paint technicians and body shop managers benefit from the extreme accuracy of the automated mixing process, which improves speed, quality and color consistency.

“The PPG MoonWalk system will be more than an automatic paint mixer for us,” said Ramon Seijas, vice president, Group Perez Rumbao. “It also will be a catalyst in our constant search for the quality and service that we want to give to all our clients. The system will help us repeatedly achieve that quality in the final product in a simple and fast way, as well as facilitate the work of our operators by reducing time and simplifying the process.”

“When we first introduced the PPG MoonWalk system, we knew it could boost efficiency, quality, productivity, revenue and employee satisfaction for body shops around the world,” said Chancey Hagerty, PPG vice president, global Automotive Refinish coatings. “As we celebrate delivery of our 1000th PPG MoonWalk unit, I’m pleased to see that so many of our customers have embraced the system and realized those benefits.”