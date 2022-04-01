Top 10 U.S. Auto Insurers Had Over 75% Market Share in 2021

NAIC reports auto insurance premiums earned up over 3% in 2021.

Total direct premiums earned on private passenger auto insurance were $257.7 billion in the U.S. in 2021, up over $7 billion, or 3.1% from $250 billion in 2020 according to final data released March 28 by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The return to growth follows the approximate $1 billion decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2020, as a result of the reduction in driving due to pandemic restrictions, many insurers early on voluntarily started rebate and discount programs for their customers. Many states then