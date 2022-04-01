TechForce Foundation Accepting Nominations for its 4th Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards

The TechForce Foundation announced that the annual FutureTechs Rock Awards season has begun. TechForce created this award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize those students with a promising future in the transportation industry. The FutureTechs Rock Awards are accepting nominations through 4 p.m. (PDT), April 19.

Nominations can be made online.

Over $17,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded: