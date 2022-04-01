Penske Automotive Group Acquires Three BMW MINI Dealerships and a Collison Repair Center in the UK

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) today announced that its U.K. subsidiary, the Sytner Group, has acquired three BMW MINI dealerships and a collision repair center in the U.K. The acquired dealerships are located in South East England, north of London, complementing the existing presence of 32 BMW MINI franchises operated by the company in the U.K. market.

Darren Edwards, CEO of the Sytner Group, said, “I am pleased to announce that we have expanded our relationship with the BMW and MINI brands in the U.K. The acquisition of these dealerships enhances our position as the largest retail partner for the