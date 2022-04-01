Olympus Partners Acquires Omega Environmental Technologies

Olympus Partners, a Stamford, Conn. based private equity firm, has acquired Omega Environmental Technologies, the aftermarket distributor of climate control products and other components across the light and heavy-duty automotive sectors, from AEA Investors, which will remain a minority equity investor and retain a board position in the Company.

Omega serves thousands of customers globally across the wholesale distribution, OE service, and automotive retail channels. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas and has over 20 distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

“The replacement air conditioning market is very attractive, with steadily growing demand and high barriers to