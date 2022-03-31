Painter’s Collision Centers Opens New Location in Chandler, Arizona

James and Kelly Huard, the owners of Painter’s Collision Centers, officially opened the doors to their newest collision repair facility in Chandler, Ariz. on March 7. The shop is located at 1459 North Arizona Avenue.

Family-owned and operated, Painter’s Collision Centers started as a single location in Queen Creek, Ariz. When the founding owners retired in January 2021, James and Kelly Huard took ownership, bringing with them the same family values, as well as over 35 years of collision repair experience.

Combining their skills and business experience, James and Kelly have developed a strategic business plan to purchase underperforming collision