Nationwide Insurance Survey Says Bad Driving has Americans on Edge

Survey indicates drivers think roads are more dangerous today than before the pandemic.

The roadways changed drastically at the onset of the pandemic, even with fewer drivers on the road, traffic deaths have soared throughout the pandemic. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, despite miles driven declining by 11%, there was a 6.8% increase in fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020.

The problem continued to get worse as people returned to the roadways with fatalities increasing 12% through the first nine months of 2021. Despite a decrease in miles driven, accidents are likely to be more severe