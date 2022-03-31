CollisionWeek

Copart Promotes Jeff Liaw to Co-Chief Executive Officer

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Liaw, who has been serving as President and CEO North America, to co-CEO, effective April 1. Jay Adair will continue his leadership of the company as co-CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors.

copart logoLiaw joined Copart in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and was promoted to President in 2019. Liaw was named CEO North America in February of 2021. Prior to joining Copart, Liaw served as the CFO of FleetPride, Inc. and as a principal of TPG Capital Management, L.P., a private equity firm. Liaw

