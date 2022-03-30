CollisionWeek

WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

Seven women to be recognized this year.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the recipients of its 2022 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry. Seven women will be recognized as MIWs this year, with recipients representing a wide range of industry segments and boasting a plethora of accomplishments.

The 2022 MIW award recipients include:

  • Allison Boever, chief human resources officer, Repairify
  • Alicia Figurelli, vice president, Thomas Greco Publishing
  • Shirin Hezar, director, strategic accounts, Caliber Collision
  • Jennifer Hubbard, client engagement manager, CCC
  • Samantha Kita, regional vice president, operations, Gerber
  • Debbie Menz,
