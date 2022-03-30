CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Expands Illinois and Iowa Branches

IAA Expands Illinois and Iowa Branches

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced the expansion of branches in Iowa and Illinois. Capacity has doubled at the IAA Des Moines (Iowa) branch and IAA St. Louis (Ill.) has increased capacity by approximately 30%. The expansions will help to meet increased demand in the growing Midwestern market.

IAA logo“The branch expansions in Illinois and Iowa will help to meet growing demand from buyers and sellers in the Midwest,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our customers will benefit significantly from increased capacity and ongoing investment in our facilities in these key metropolitan areas.”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey