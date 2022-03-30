IAA Expands Illinois and Iowa Branches

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced the expansion of branches in Iowa and Illinois. Capacity has doubled at the IAA Des Moines (Iowa) branch and IAA St. Louis (Ill.) has increased capacity by approximately 30%. The expansions will help to meet increased demand in the growing Midwestern market.

“The branch expansions in Illinois and Iowa will help to meet growing demand from buyers and sellers in the Midwest,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our customers will benefit significantly from increased capacity and ongoing investment in our facilities in these key metropolitan areas.”