Economical Insurance Renews Multi-Year Agreement with Solera to Simplify Claims Experience

Solera Holdings, Inc. announced the renewal of a multi-year agreement, where Economical Insurance, along with Sonnet Insurance and Family Insurance Solutions, will continue to adopt Solera’s Visual Intelligence (VI) / Machine Learning (ML) platform for advanced AI-driven workflow management.

Powered by Guided Image Capture (GIC), a customizable Qapter module, part of Solera’s end-to-end AI-powered claims platform, this alliance can help position Economical to be an early adopter of VI/ML in Canada.

“We are honored to collaborate with Economical on its innovation journey. Solera’s data and technology have enabled us to deliver AI-powered solutions and make the vision of touchless claims an improved experience for policyholders. Our commitment to the industry and the Canadian market is firm and we will continue to strive every day to earn our customer’s trust,” said Tony Graham, EVP, Claims and After Market, Solera.

Today’s announcement marks the extension of a long-standing relationship between Economical and Solera. Economical, an early adopter of the modern insurance claims workflow, was the first Canadian insurance company to introduce Image Capture through AudaTarget, Solera’s AI-driven decision-support platform for improving repair-shop assignment optimization. Today, AudaTarget strives to expedite Economical’s claims process and enhance the overall customer experience.

“Making a claim for a vehicle can be a complicated process with many stakeholders, but at Economical we are trying to find ways to make this simpler and more efficient for our brokers and customers,” said Hans Reidl, Senior Vice President of Claims, Economical. “With Solera as our partner of choice, we’re able to use technology solutions and intelligent data to adopt new AI technologies that can enable us to deliver an improved experience for our customers facing a claim.”