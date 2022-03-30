CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Southern California

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body, 24,000 square foot collision repair facility located at 695 Via Alondra in Camarillo, Calif.

Gary Reichenbach, owner of CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body, got into the auto body industry in 1962 and opened his own collision repair facility in 1981.

“This has grown into a proud family business for me, with three generations working in our shop,” says Gary Reichenbach, owner, CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body. “We are grateful that the communities we serve have recognized the hard work we put into our services, and we look forward to continue expanding our reach