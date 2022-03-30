CollisionWeek

ASE Instructor Training Conference July 12-15 in Texas

The 2022 ASE Instructor Training Conference is scheduled for July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the conference is planned for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

ASE Education Foundation logoMore information and registration are available online.

“Be sure to mark your calendar for the nineth annual ASE Instructor Training Conference. This year’s event will be live and in-person, so it is the perfect forum to reconnect with industry peers and share information in a face-to-face setting,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “Registration is open

