Susan Weinstock Taking over Leadership of Consumer Federation of America from Jack Gillis

Jack Gillis stepping down after 4 years as leader and 39 years with group.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) Board Chair Marceline White of Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition announced the appointment of Susan Weinstock as the new President and CEO of the Consumer Federation of America.

“After an exhaustive nationwide search process which considered 50 candidates for the position, CFA’s search committee, assisted by the search firm Vetted Solutions, recommended Ms. Weinstock to the CFA Executive Committee who immediately approved the appointment,” said Ms. White.

Most recently, Ms. Weinstock served as AARP’s Vice President of Financial Resilience Programming and