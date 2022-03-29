Office Occupancy Returns to Pre-Omicron Levels

Kastle Systems report shows occupancy levels rising but remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

The latest report from the provider of electronic keycard services for businesses shows that the decline in office occupancy caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant has been abated.

According to Kastle System Back to Work barometer, office occupancy has returned to levels before the emergence of the omicron variant but remains far below levels before the pandemic.

To provide some clarity on the issues facing American businesses, Kastle has been studying keycard, fob and KastlePresence app access data from the 2,600