CDK Global Donates $20,000 to Supply Technician Toolboxes through ASE Education Foundation

CDK Global has expanded its support of the ASE Education Foundation with a second donation of $20,000 to provide technician toolboxes to aspiring automotive students with a demonstrated need. This donation is in addition to the CDK donation announced earlier this month that will support the foundation’s diversity, equity and inclusion program.

“One of the biggest challenges for entry-level automotive technicians is acquiring the basic tools needed to begin their careers,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Students are encouraged to work while still in school so they can increase their skills and productivity, but the cost of tools