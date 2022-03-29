CollisionWeek

April 28 CIECA Technical Webinar Highlight First Standards Release of 2022

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced today that its first standards release of the year, the 2022R1, will be available to members on April 20.

CIECA 2019 logoRegistration for the April 28 CIECAST webinar is available online.

As part of CIECA’s Technical Series, the organization will host a CIECAST webinar about the 2022R1 on Thursday, April 28, at 11 am PST/1 pm CST/2 pm EST. In addition, an update will be given about CIECA’s API Standards (CAPIS) initiative and the technical tools being utilized; as well as information about the CIECA Simplified standards project.

The agenda includes:

  • Overview of 2022R1
