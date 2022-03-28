IIHS and HLDI Call on Regulators to Require Pedestrian AEB that Works in the Dark

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) this month petitioned federal regulators to require manufacturers to equip all new passenger vehicles with automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems capable of detecting and avoiding pedestrians in the dark as well as in daylight.

Both a HLDI analysis of insurance claims and an IIHS study of police-reported crashes have found large benefits from pedestrian AEB. However, while the IIHS study found that the systems cut pedestrian crashes in daylight or on well-lit roads, it found virtually no effect at night on unlit roads. More than a