Repairify Completed 12.4M Diagnostic Scans in 2021

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, that its family of brands completed more than 12.4 million automotive diagnostic scans and delivered over 4.9 million diagnostic reports across the collision repair, mechanical, dealership, auction, and reconditioning repair markets.

The record-setting year marked a watershed moment for Repairify. The company completed five acquisitions and expanded its capabilities beyond collision repair technology into diagnostics for mechanical repairs, data insights for ADAS calibrations, as well as vehicle reconditioning workflow and inspections.

“As vehicles become more advanced, the cost and expertise required to service and repair vehicles also increases. This presents a