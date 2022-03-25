Consumer Federation Calls on State Insurance Departments to Investigate Racial Bias in Claims Handling and Antifraud Efforts After New York Times Story

The Consumer Federation of America and Center for Economic Justice urged state insurance commissioners to investigate racial bias in insurance claims handling and anti-fraud efforts, after a New York Times article revealed allegations of discrimination against Black policyholders at State Farm, the nation’s largest insurer. In a letter to the nation’s commissioners, the groups asked that each State Insurance Department respond to a survey about current departmental efforts to identify and root out claims handling bias and racial discrimination at the companies they regulate.

In their letter, the groups noted that prior research has shown that people of color