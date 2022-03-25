ColorVision Receives PPG 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year Award

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has named ColorVision of Springfield, Mo., its Automotive Refinish 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award recognizes the distributor that demonstrates outstanding performance, extensive knowledge of PPG products and an unwavering commitment to serve and support its customers, key qualities that are fundamental to the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, Automotive Refinish, U.S. and Canada, presented the award to ColorVision’s leadership team during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony in February 2022. Gary and Kathy Allen, co-owners of ColorVision, accepted the honor on behalf of the company.

“Platinum Distributor of the Year is our most prestigious Automotive Refinish customer award, as it recognizes deep knowledge, mutually valued partnership and shared success,” said Scott. “ColorVision was selected due to its outstanding year-over-year growth spanning a five-year period. It was an honor to present the trophy to a company that fully embraces and uses all the resources available through the PPG Platinum Distributor program.”

“Without question, this award is a tribute to our team,” said Gary Allen. “The past two years have been quite a challenge, but the knowledge, experience and resiliency of our people combined with our trusted relationship with PPG positioned us to continue delivering for our customers in a challenging marketplace.”

Founded in 1987, ColorVision has been a member of the PPG Platinum Distributor program for more than 25 years. Specializing solely in collision and commercial paint, body and equipment, the company maintains 11 branch locations across five states. The key to the company’s success lies in its commitment to provide each customer with top-quality products backed by an unmatched level of service and support.