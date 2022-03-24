Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

Collision repair facilities in Alabama, Florida and Pennsylvania honored.
For the 20th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), has awarded exceptional collision repair centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers (TCCC) of the Year. This national award is based on a 12-month evaluation of collision center sales growth, exceeding employee training, facility and equipment standards, and achieving benchmark profit objectives.
- Toyota of Tampa Bay Collision Center, Tampa, Fla.
- Bill Penney Toyota Collision Center, Huntsville, Al.
- Bennett Toyota Collision Center, Allentown, Penn.
This is the second Collision Center of the Year award for Toyota of Tampa Bay
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.