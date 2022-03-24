Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

Collision repair facilities in Alabama, Florida and Pennsylvania honored.

For the 20th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), has awarded exceptional collision repair centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers (TCCC) of the Year. This national award is based on a 12-month evaluation of collision center sales growth, exceeding employee training, facility and equipment standards, and achieving benchmark profit objectives.

The recipients are:

Toyota of Tampa Bay Collision Center, Tampa, Fla.

Bill Penney Toyota Collision Center, Huntsville, Al.

Bennett Toyota Collision Center, Allentown, Penn.

This is the second Collision Center of the Year award for Toyota of Tampa Bay