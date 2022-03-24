CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

By Leave a Comment

Collision repair facilities in Alabama, Florida and Pennsylvania honored.

For the 20th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), has awarded exceptional collision repair centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers (TCCC) of the Year. This national award is based on a 12-month evaluation of collision center sales growth, exceeding employee training, facility and equipment standards, and achieving benchmark profit objectives.

The recipients are:

  • Toyota of Tampa Bay Collision Center, Tampa, Fla.
  • Bill Penney Toyota Collision Center, Huntsville, Al.
  • Bennett Toyota Collision Center, Allentown, Penn.

This is the second Collision Center of the Year award for Toyota of Tampa Bay

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey