March Light Vehicles Sales Projected to Decline Over 25% from Last Year

New vehicle sales remain constrained by low inventory.

New-vehicle retail sales for March 2022 are expected to decline when compared with March 2021, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 1,044,500 units, a 27.8% decrease compared with March 2021 when adjusted for selling days. March 2022 has one more selling day compared to March 2021. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to a decrease of 25.0% from 2021.

New-vehicle retail sales in Q1 2022 are projected to