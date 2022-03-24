CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Luke Peers Named Network Manager at Fix Auto UK

Luke Peers Named Network Manager at Fix Auto UK

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK has created the role of Network Manager to further elevate its swift and efficient deployment of repairs to its Franchise Partners.

Fix Auto UK’s Head of Corporate Clients Rob Pugh (left) with Luke Peers who takes up the newly created role of Network Manager.

Luke Peers, who previously held the position of Network Performance Consultant where he closely monitored the performance of Fix Auto UK repairers, takes up the role with immediate effect, reporting directly to Head of Corporate Clients Rob Pugh.

By working closely with Fix Auto UK’s Regional Business Managers and its Cheshire-based customer service

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey