Luke Peers Named Network Manager at Fix Auto UK

Fix Auto UK has created the role of Network Manager to further elevate its swift and efficient deployment of repairs to its Franchise Partners.

Luke Peers, who previously held the position of Network Performance Consultant where he closely monitored the performance of Fix Auto UK repairers, takes up the role with immediate effect, reporting directly to Head of Corporate Clients Rob Pugh.

By working closely with Fix Auto UK’s Regional Business Managers and its Cheshire-based customer service