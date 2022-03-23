Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced its first acquisition of 2022 with the purchase of two Pro Quality Collision centers in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. market. With the acquisition Classic will have 28 collision repair centers throughout Florida.

“We’ve always strived to be an operator of choice by creating not only a fulfilling workplace but delivering safe and superior repairs; we look forward to Classic continuing and expanding this mission,” said Carlos Vivas and Joe Doganieri, Owners of Pro Quality Collision.

“We continue to evaluate our current communities for opportunities to offer additional state of the art facilities to those customers, and