Boyd Group Reports Sales of $1.9 Billion in 2021

Sales were up nearly 20% overall. Same store sales up 7%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced sales increased by 19.9% to $1.9 billion in 2021 from $1.6 billion in 2020. Same-store sales increased 7.0% for the year. Fiscal 2021 had two fewer selling and production days when compared to fiscal 2020, which reduced selling and production capacity by 0.8% in 2021 when compared to 2020.

The company reported that financial results were significantly impacted by a tight labor market, wage pressure and supply chain disruption as well as the impact of the pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation