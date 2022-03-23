BASF Continues Global Partnership with WorldSkills

BASF’s Coatings division has signed a new multi-year Global Industry Partnership with WorldSkills International. The agreement continues BASF’s long-standing commitment to developing new talent in the automotive refinish industry and solidifies BASF’s support of the next global WorldSkills Competition, which will be held in Shanghai, in October 2022.

Founded in 1950 and held every two years in different parts of the world, WorldSkills Competitions are the gold standard of excellence for up-and-coming talent to show off their vocational skills. Young Competitors reach new heights, while getting the training and skills needed to enter the world of work. WorldSkills Competitions have