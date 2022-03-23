Auto Care Association and ASE Announce 2022 World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association announced the latest recipients of the prestigious World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of attaining ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

There are an estimated 703,800 technicians in the United States, with approximately 243,000 holding ASE certification. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception over 30 years ago.

The class of 2022 World Class Technicians is listed