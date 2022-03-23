AASP/NJ Reports Successful Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) reported that over 3,000 industry professionals flocked to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. on March 18-20 for the 45th Annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. The three-day event boasted a full slate of educational opportunities on the industry’s most relevant topics as well as a chance to explore some of the latest and greatest tools and equipment on the trade show floor.

“NORTHEAST 2022 was fantastic!” shares AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “There was an outstanding turnout at the show, and it was exciting to see the industry gather together