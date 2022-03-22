CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Team PRP Adds Recyclers to Network in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Team PRP Adds Recyclers to Network in Minnesota and Wisconsin

By Leave a Comment

Bay & Sharp Auto Parts to join association on April 4.

Team PRP, the group of independently owned auto recyclers selling premium recycled parts, announced that Bay Auto Parts in Green Bay, Wisc. and Sharp Auto Parts in Stillwater, Minn., are the latest additions to the association.

Bay & Sharp Auto Parts had an ownership change in the fall of 2021, with Patrick Garrity buying out his two cousins Ron and Randy Garrity. Patrick shared that he looks forward to a new chapter for the company and joining PRP is part of that plan.

“We’ve been courting Patrick Garrity and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey