Team PRP Adds Recyclers to Network in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Bay & Sharp Auto Parts to join association on April 4.

Team PRP, the group of independently owned auto recyclers selling premium recycled parts, announced that Bay Auto Parts in Green Bay, Wisc. and Sharp Auto Parts in Stillwater, Minn., are the latest additions to the association.

Bay & Sharp Auto Parts had an ownership change in the fall of 2021, with Patrick Garrity buying out his two cousins Ron and Randy Garrity. Patrick shared that he looks forward to a new chapter for the company and joining PRP is part of that plan.

“We’ve been courting Patrick Garrity and