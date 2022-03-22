NHTSA Launches Paid Media Campaign Educates Vehicle Owners About ADAS Technologies

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching a new yearlong $1.25 million digital paid media campaign to help drivers learn about the safety benefits of advanced driver-assistance technologies in newer vehicles. The agency’s research shows that many drivers are unaware of the benefits of the technologies and even how they work. The campaign will help fill those knowledge gaps to help reduce traffic crashes and save lives.

NHTSA encourages both the auto industry and the public to adopt new safety technologies that can help save lives. NHTSA rounds out its integrated approach with a robust rulemaking agenda, responsible oversight of the industry, and by providing the public with critical information they can use when buying and driving new and used vehicles.

“Vehicles equipped with lifesaving technologies can prevent or reduce the severity of a crash, but they are most effective when drivers learn how to use them,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator. “NHTSA is ensuring that vehicle manufacturers and developers prioritize safety while they usher in the latest technologies – and that the public understands their capabilities and limitations.”

NHTSA’s campaign kicks off by highlighting the following advanced driver-assistance technologies:

Blind spot intervention

Rear automatic braking

Lane-keeping assistance

Automatic high beams

NHTSA has also updated its webpage dedicated to building public understanding about automated driving systems.