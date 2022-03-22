Australia Insurer IAG Releases 2020-2021 Repair Quality Report

IAG released its Quality Report 2020-21 which provides the latest data on its monitoring of repair standards across its national motor and property repair networks.

This is the ninth consecutive year IAG has published its Quality Report, which underscores its dedication to providing customers with the best possible experience by ensuring motor and property repairs meet its quality and safety standards.

COVID-19 restrictions over the past financial year limited the number of quality inspections that could be conducted. Despite this, IAG completed more than 14,400 motor repair inspections, and identified 1,434 quality issues. The average repair quality score was 95.4