Paul Hott Named Vice President of Talent at Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard International announced it recently hired Paul Hott as VP of Talent, a role in which he will lead Dent Wizard’s recruiting, HR and training departments. Hott started Feb. 21.

Dent Wizard logoHott comes to Dent Wizard with 26 years of experience in human resources, and brings extensive experience in organization and leadership development, as well as performance, engagement and change management systems. Immediately prior to joining Dent Wizard Hott was a partner at Edward Jones where he led the Talent Management team. His other previous experiences include SVP of talent and organization effectiveness at Reinsurance Group of America, and global

