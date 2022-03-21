NHTSA Recall Website Now Highlights Do Not Drive and Fire Risk Recalls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is providing a new tool to help quickly identify if a vehicle has an urgent safety recall where the vehicle should not be driven or parked inside until fixed.

When a vehicle VIN search is conducted at NHTSA.gov/Recalls, a red box will display at the top of the page if their vehicle has an open “do not drive” or a fire risk recall.

NHTSA is adding this feature to alert vehicle owners to the urgency of these recalls, including taking preventative actions until the recall repair is completed.

This eye-catching display comes as a number of fire-related recalls have been issued recently.