IAA Announces New Global Market Alliance Auction Center in Ghana

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced a new market alliance agreement with Boacon Autos in the country of Ghana. A new IAA Auction Center there will complement the existing location in Lagos, Nigeria. Staff at these physical centers will help buyers learn about IAA and submit bids, as well as receive assistance with transportation, shipping, custom clearing services and more.

IAA logo“Our new market alliance with Boacon Autos will help bring IAA’s technology and expertise to buyers in Ghana,” said John Kett, CEO and President of IAA. “West Africa has been an important region for IAA’s global buyer outreach and we are

