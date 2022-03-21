AAA Reports Gas Prices Sink Slowly But Cautions They Could Rebound

After hitting a record $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen to $4.25. The primary reason is the lower global price of crude oil, which peaked shortly after Russia launched its war in Ukraine, but is now more than $20 lower and hovering near $105/bbl. Domestically, gasoline demand is defying seasonal trends and has dipped slightly, perhaps in response to higher prices at the pump.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Andrew Gross, AAA