Universal Technical Institute Selects Bosch to Develop New Courseware Supporting its Electric Vehicle Training Strategy

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has selected Bosch to support the development of new courseware that helps meet the needs of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market, which continues to see record sales and a demand for skilled technicians.

The new courseware is another step in UTI’s overall EV strategy, which also includes enhancing and offering new EV certifications in some of its manufacturer-specific advanced training (MSAT) programs and developing new training models and partnership opportunities to expand UTI’s overall EV ecosystem.

As part of its commitment to prepare graduates for an industry with ever-changing technology, UTI and Bosch are creating